Seattle Seawolves 2024 Season Recap

July 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves have been making waves in the Major League Rugby scene throughout the 2024 season. This comprehensive recap provides match scores, detailed descriptions, and YouTube highlights for every match. Relive the action-packed season and witness the Seawolves' journey through each thrilling match.

The 2024 Major League Rugby season, the seventh season of the professional rugby union competition sanctioned by USA Rugby, began on March 2, 2024, and will last through June 29, 2024. This season saw the debut of the Miami Sharks and Anthem Rugby Carolina, along with the newly relocated Rugby Football Club Los Angeles.

WIN: Match 1, Seattle Seawolves vs San Diego Legion - Score: 25 - 19

WIN: Match 2, Seattle Seawolves vs Miami Sharks - Score: 29 - 18

WIN: Match 3, Seattle Seawolves vs Utah Warriors - Score: 23 - 13

LOSS: Match 4, Seattle Seawolves vs Houston SaberCats - Score: 40 - 42

WIN: Match 5, Seattle Seawolves vs Chicago Hounds - Score: 32 - 26

WIN: Match 6, Seattle Seawolves vs Dallas Jackals - Score: 34 - 32

WIN: Match 7, Seattle Seawolves vs RFC Los Angeles - Score: 36 - 5

WIN: Match 8, Seattle Seawolves vs New England Free Jacks - Score: 29 - 21

WIN: Match 9, Seattle Seawolves vs Anthem Rugby Carolina - Score: 29 - 13

LOSS: Match 10, Seattle Seawolves vs NOLA Gold - Score: 32 - 31

LOSS: Match 11, Seattle Seawolves vs Dallas Jackals - Score: 7 - 14

WIN: Match 12, Seattle Seawolves vs Old Glory DC - Score: 26 - 24

WIN: Match 13, Seattle Seawolves vs Utah Warriors - Score: 68 - 29

LOSS: Match 14, Seattle Seawolves vs Houston SaberCats - Score: 25 - 28

WIN: Match 15, Seattle Seawolves vs RFC Los Angeles - Score: 29 - 12

LOSS: Match 16, Seattle Seawolves vs San Diego Legion - Score: 33 - 45

With the playoffs just around the corner, don't miss your chance to support the Seawolves in their quest for their 3rd championship win.

