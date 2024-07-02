June Community Catchup

July 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Wow, what a month we've had - two home matches sold out, with crowds packing the rafters! At our final Run With the Pack of the regular season, the energy was off the charts. Young rugby enthusiasts and their families came together to show their spirit. The momentum continued in June, with the Seawolves participating in the Alaska and Orting Rugby WA Select youth camps. It's always great to see the next generation of rugby stars in action! As we move into the new month, our excitement is still building, because our home playoff match is on July 21st! Mark your calendars, grab your friends, and join us on the big night as we celebrate the spirit of our team and fans. Let's make this summer one to remember!

June 2nd - Season Ticket Holder Event

For the first time, we hosted a special event exclusively for our season ticket members, which gave us a wonderful opportunity to meet everyone personally. The event featured photo opportunities, rugby challenges, delicious treats, a Q&A panel, and prizes to celebrate our 2024 season ticket holders. We were thrilled that during this gathering, 238 members renewed their commitment for the 2025 season!

Want to be a 2025 Season Ticket Member? Learn More

June 3rd - Seattle Children's Hospital Visit

The Seattle Seawolves rugby team, in partnership with Happy Bundles, spent a heartwarming day at Seattle Children's Hospital, delivering smiles, laughter, and encouragement to the brave young patients there. The visit was filled with touching moments and meaningful interactions, which fostered a deep sense of community among all participants.

Read More

June 5h - Alaska Youth Camp & Adult Camps

We recently traveled to Anchorage, Alaska, for an inspiring engagement with the local rugby community at a youth camp. This trip was an exciting opportunity to forge relationships, share our love for the sport, and motivate future players. Join us as we explore the highlights and experiences shared by participants from this impactful event!

Read More

June 8th - ORTING RUGBY WA SELECTS YOUTH & RUGBY PALOOZA

Coach Latham joined me on a short road trip to Orting to watch the Rugby Palooza tournament, featuring boys and girls teams from under 10's all the way up to under 18's. Following that, we ran a training session for the under 16's and under 18's boys, who were competing for a spot on the Rugby WA selects teams to play in Montana.

June 15 - WING DOME KIRKLAND VIEWING PARTY - @HOUSTON

The non-traveling players of the Seattle Seawolves and the local community came together for a viewing party at Wing Dome in Kirkland. The atmosphere was lively as they watched the team take on the Houston Sabercats. Attendees enjoyed wings, drinks, and great rugby, plus camaraderie and team spirit. This event brought fans and players together and strengthened the community's support for the Seawolves, greatly enhancing the excitement of the game day experience.

June 17 - Lumen Field Training

Thanks to CEO, Brian Jones, the Seawolves had a special training day where the Seahawks play! It was a great experience for the players and a motivating glimpse into the potential future of rugby in Seattle.

June 22 - Run With the Pack

For our last Run with the Pack event of the regular season, 46 kids participated in our youth camp, where they learned the basics of rugby and played non-contact, rugby-inspired games. Held before the Seawolves' game at Starfire Stadium, this engaging camp provided a unique opportunity for young enthusiasts to play alongside professional athletes, enhancing their experience and, hopefully, their love for the sport!

June 29 - Starfire Youth Day

June 29 - Billy Baroo's Viewing party

Recently, the non-traveling players of the Seattle Seawolves and the local community gathered at Billy Baroo's for an electrifying viewing party to watch our final regular season away match. The match was against San Diego, who we'll face again in the playoffs. Attendees enjoyed classic bar and grill food along with happy hour specials. This gathering not only brought fans and players together but also bolstered community support for the Seawolves, amplifying the thrill of the playoff journey ahead.

Valenese Malifa, Seawolves Pathway Manager and Assistant Coach

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.