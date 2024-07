First XV: WK18: 2024

July 2, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Calixto martinez - olD GLORY DC

22 Meters Gained

25 Ruck Arrivals

3 Tackles Made

Hooker, Benjamin Strang - RFCLA

Two Tries Scored

53 Meters Gained

23 Ruck Arrivals

Tighthead Prop, Pon0 DAVIS - HOuSTON SaberCats

13 Tackles Made

11 Ruck Arrivals

Left Lock, Jay Tuivaiti - san diego legion

One Try Scored

10 Ruck Arrivals

Three Lineout Takes

Right Lock, James Scott - Chicago Hounds

One Try Scored

Nine Lineout Takes

34 Meters Gained

Blindside Flanker, MARNO redelinghuys - Houston sabercats

54 Meters Gained

11 Tackles Made

18 Ruck Arrivals

Openside Flanker, Monate Akuei - Seattle Seawolves

One Try Scored

17 Tackles Made

21 Ruck Arrivals

No 8., Seta Baker - New England Free Jacks

76 Meters Gains

19 Tackles Made

15 Ruck Arrivals

Scrum-half, Oscar Lennon - New England Free Jacks

264 Kicking Meters

39 Meters Gained

Eight Tackles Made

Fly-half, Jayson Potroz - new England Free Jacks

10 Points Scored

64 Meters Gained

210 Kicking Meters

Left Wing, Julian Dominguez - Chicago Hounds

One Try Scored

125 Meters Gained

Four Tackles Made

Inside Center, Wayne van der Bank - New England Free Jacks

Two Tries Scored

107 Meteres Gained

13 Ruck Arrivals

Outside Center, Filimoni Waqainabete - San Diego Legion

One Try Scored

220 Meters Gained

18 Ruck Arrivals

Right Wing,Perry Humphreys - Old Glory DC

Two Tries Scored

48 Meters Gained

Five Ruck Arrivals

Fullback, David Coetzer - Houston SaberCats

87 Meters Gained

244 Kicking Meters

10 Tackles Made

