Seattle Mariners Purchase Contract of RHP Christian Bergman

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the contract of right-hander Christian Bergman has been purchased by the Seattle Mariners.

Bergman is the first member of the Skeeters 2019 roster to have his contract purchased by an outside professional baseball organization. The Skeeters had 14 contracts purchased in 2018, which was the franchise's single-season record.

Bergman, 30, made three appearances with the Mariners in 2018, going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA. He also appeared in 13 games with the Mariners at the Major League level in 2017. He spent the beginning of the 2019 season in Spring Training with the Chicago Cubs.

The Colorado Rockies drafted Bergman in the 24th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of UC Irvine. The California native made his Major League debut with the Rockies in 2014 and appeared with them at the MLB level from 2015-16 as well.

Through five Major League seasons, Bergman is 11-15 with a 5.59 ERA (215.2 IP) and a 2.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

While at the Minor League level with the Rockies, Bergman was selected as a California League Mid-Season All-Star in 2012 with High-A Modesto and a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star in 2013 with Double-A Tulsa. In 2012, he was selected as a MiLB.com Rockies Organization All-Star and was named High-A Modesto's Pitcher of the Year after going 16-5 with a 3.65 ERA in 27 starts.

Bergman was named to the Big West All-Conference First Team his sophomore year at UC Irvine in 2008 after recording a 1.94 ERA through 25 outings.

