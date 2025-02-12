Season Tickets for the First-Ever Season of Montréal Roses Are Now on Sale
February 12, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)
Roses de Montreal FC News Release
Montreal - The Montréal Roses have officially launched their season ticket memberships. As the Northern Super League prepares to debut as Canada's first professional women's soccer league, the Montréal Roses proudly take their place on this historic national stage, representing the metropolis with passion and determination.
This spring, the Roses will take the field at Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne, their official home for the 2025 inaugural season. Following an exclusive pre-sale for season ticket deposit holders that generated significant excitement, sales are now open to the public giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats and witness history from the front row.
"Our season ticket members are not just spectators; they are pioneers of this great adventure. As founding members, they will experience every defining moment of our first season from the best seats while enjoying exclusive benefits," said Annie Larouche, President of the Montréal Roses. "Our players are training intensively and are eager to take the field, ready to make the stands come alive. Now is the time to support them and be part of history!"
AN EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN THE MOVEMENT
By becoming a season ticket member, fans will directly contribute to the growth and recognition of women's soccer in Montreal and across Canada.
Season tickets grant access to all 12 home matches in a stadium with a limited capacity of 5,581 seats.
Packages start at $269 and include:
Same seat guaranteed at all matches
Exclusive stadium entry for season ticket holders
Priority access to ticket presales
Ticket resale program
Right of first refusal for playoff tickets
Exclusive member gift
Discounts at the Roses official store
Invitations to exclusive team events
Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, with an interactive stadium plan to help fans select the best available seats.
A STADIUM DESIGNED FOR AN UNMATCHED FAN EXPERIENCE
The Montréal Roses will play their 12 home matches at Centre Sportif Bois-de-Boulogne (955 Avenue de Bois-de-Boulogne, Laval), a venue designed for unparalleled proximity to the action, ensuring a fully immersive matchday atmosphere.
This strategic location is:
Near de la Concorde & Cartier metro stations
Is easily accessible via A15, A19, and A440 highways
There will be a shuttle service available on game days
