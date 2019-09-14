Season Ends in Game Three Loss

CLINTON, IA - The 2019 season came to an end for the Clinton LumberKings with a 5-0 loss to the South Bend Cubs on Saturday night at NelsonCorp Field. Clinton mustered just two hits in the game as they were swept in a best-of-five-game Midwest League Championship Series for just the second time in club history.

Josh Roberson started for Clinton and worked around trouble in the first inning before allowing the game's first runs in the top of the second.

After setting down the first two batters in the second inning, South Bend received a double from Nelson Velazquez to keep the inning going. Levi Jordan then followed with a two-run home run that put the Cubs on top for good. The blast ended a string of 23.2 scoreless innings from Roberson which was enough to be hung with the loss.

Roberson ended his night having worked five innings, allowing four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six.

In the top of the fifth inning, South Bend added their second two-run homer of the night to cap the scoring against Roberson. Clayton Daniel walked to open the inning and was followed on the next pitch by a home run from Andy Weber to the opposite field in left.

The Cubs added another insurance run in the top of the ninth to more than pull away from a Clinton team that struggled to string anything together offensively.

Cubs starter, Riley Thompson, began the game by striking out the first five batters and retiring the first nine men he faced. For his five no-hit innings of work he was awarded the win, walking none, and striking out a season-high 10.

The LumberKings first hit of the night came from Davis Bradshaw on an infield single in the sixth and Kameron Misner added the final hit of the night - a single - in the seventh.

The Midwest League title is the South Bend Cubs sixth in franchise history and first since 2005, -running the table to go 7-0 in the postseason.

Clinton will next be in action on Opening Day, April 9th, 2020 in Beloit against the Snappers.

