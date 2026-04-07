Sean "Rugzy" Miller-Moore Returns for Fourth Season

Published on April 7, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge are excited to announce the return of fan favourite and three-time CEBL All-Canadian Sean "Rugzy" Miller-Moore for his fourth season with the team.

Miller-Moore continues to establish himself as one of Canada's premier basketball talents, bringing elite athleticism, scoring ability, and veteran experience back to the Surge lineup. His return follows an impressive international season with ALM ÃÃâ°vreux in France, where he averaged 17.4 points per game during the 2025-26 season, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most dynamic Canadian professionals competing abroad.

"Rugzy has been a key part of our team since day one," said Shane James, General Manager of the Calgary Surge.

"His energy, passion, and love for the game light up the court, and his connection with our fans is something special. We couldn't be more excited to have him back for another season."

A native of Brampton, Ontario, Miller-Moore first made his mark at Thornlea Secondary School before continuing his development at Moberly Area Community College, Oregon State University, and Grand Canyon University. During the 2025 CEBL season, Miller-Moore delivered another standout season for Calgary, averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 24 regular season and playoff games, helping lead the Surge to their third straight Championship Weekend appearance (2023-2025), and establishing himself as one of the faces of the franchise.

"Being part of the growth in Calgary from day one means a lot. The standard has always been winning and with our fans behind us every night, it's only right we bring a championship home.I want to be a part of that" said Miller-Moore.

Now entering his fourth season, Miller-Moore returns with valuable international experience, continued growth, and a clear focus on bringing a championship to Calgary.

Fans are in for another season of high-flying highlights and unmatched energy from Miller-Moore. Don't miss the action--single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's " OVERDRIVE " season are now available to the general public. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 7, 2026

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