Sean Lewis Named USL League 1 Goalkeeper of the Year

November 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







On Wednesday USL League 1 announced that One Knoxville Sporting Club Goalkeeper Sean Lewis has been named the league's Goalkeeper of the Year for 2024. The award was voted on by the technical and front office staffs of every USL League 1 Club.

Across all competitions Lewis put up 8 clean sheets in 22 appearances this season, and conceded just 21 goals. He was also recently awarded the league's Golden Glove award, recognizing the goalkeeper with the fewest goals conceded per appearance in league play.

"I'm honored to be receiving this award in a league full of quality goalkeepers." Sean said when asked about the award, "I would like to thank my coaches and training partners that have helped me continue my progress over the past year. From off season training to playoffs, the group I had around me was key to my success this year."

This is the third addition to Sean Lewis' individual trophy cabinet in two years, as he also won the Golden Glove award in 2023. This is the first time that USL League 1 has recognized a Goalkeeper of the Year separately from the Golden Glove Award.

