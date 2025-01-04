Sean Lewis Caps off One Knoxville Returnees for 2025

January 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Sean Lewis will return to One Knoxville for the 2025 season. This will be Lewis' 3rd season with the club, as he'll look to build on a 2024 campaign that earned him his second straight USL League One Golden Glove, and Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

"I'm really excited to get back to work," says Lewis, "we can accomplish great things this year!"

Sean Lewis led all of USL League One last season with a 0.73 Goals Against Average, and was near the top of the league with 53 saves. Lewis has seen more than 120 appearances in the USL dating back to his time at the championship level with both FC Tulsa and Indy Eleven.

Lewis concludes the list of great returning players for One Knox in 2025, but the club will be announcing some new faces in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 4, 2025

Sean Lewis Caps off One Knoxville Returnees for 2025 - One Knoxville SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.