Sea Wolves Sign a Trio

July 1, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







BILOXI, MS - Sea Wolves general manager and head coach Phil Esposito announced the team has signed Lucas Helland, Trevor Finch, and Chris Hunt.

Helland, 21, appeared in 33 games with the Austin Ice Bats and Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers of the NA3HL in the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound native of Billings, Montana picked up 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points while accumulating 63 penalty minutes.

"Lucas brings some size and grit to the lineup, as well as some tremendous offensive skill. As a rookie coming into the season he will have every opportunity to earn top minutes and excel as a player here", Coach Esposito stated.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to come to a new organization and be a part of something special from the beginning", Helland said.

Finch, 24, played last season with Columbus of the FPHL. The 5-foot-5, 147-pound forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana finished with 4 points in 14 games. Finch also played 9 games with the Quad City Storm of the SPHL.

"We think Trevor will be a big part of our offense and a big hit with the Sea Wolves faithful. Trevor is small in stature but plays big and gets involved in every situation during a game. He has good speed and then add that to his offensive ability with his grit and you have exactly the player to fit into the Sea Wolves identity that we are building", Esposito said.

"I'm very excited to be signed with the Sea Wolves organization. I had a blast playing in that arena last season. The fans were amazing and the barn was electric. I can't wait for it to be my home, and for me to be a part of the Sea Wolves", Finch stated.

Hunt, 25, appeared in 42 games last season. The Albany, New York native started his season with the Carolina Thunderbirds, scoring 6 goals and 7 assists for 13 points in 9 games. He spent the rest of his season in the SPHL. He played 31 games with the Macon Mayhem, recording 5 points in that span. He also played 2 games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

"Chris will be battling for top-six ice time this season. He sees the ice well and should be a guy who contributes at both ends of the ice", Esposito said.

"I'm excited to be a part of the new Sea Wolves journey and excited to be a part of the group of guys coming into Mississippi and hopefully winning a championship this year", Hunt explained.

General Manager and Head Coach Phil Esposito and the Sea Wolves would like to thank HPA Sports Management in Fort Wayne, Indiana for their representation of these three dynamic clients and for their guidance in negotiating deals to have these players join the Sea Wolves family.

