Sea Wolves Finish Season Series with Columbus

March 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Columbus, GA - After 11 straight games at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, the (14-26-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves are back on the road as they focus on a three-in-three series against the (33-8-4) Columbus River Dragons. The games on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 will begin at 6:30pm Central Time, while the Sunday finale begins at 3:30.

Last Week in Review:The Sea Wolves are riding a season-best five-game win streak, claiming victory in last weekend's pair of meetings against the Delaware Thunder. Friday saw a tight 7-6 result before Mississippi's offense controlled the show the next night in a 6-0 shutout win.

Milestone Watch:Forward Yianni Liarakos notched his 1,000th career FPHL goal this past Friday against Delaware. Additionally, he issix assists shy of 200 in the league and six points away from 300. Liarakos holds a point streak of 18 games and is followed by Yaroslav Yevdokimov, who has posted points in all but one of his past 17 appearances.

D'Aloisio's Domination: Goaltender Anthony D'Aloisio made his Sea Wolves debut on February 24 and made a huge impression right away. After dropping a shootout to Columbus in his first game, D'Aloisio bounced back with five consecutive wins, including his first professional shutout this past Saturday against Delaware.

Scouting the River Dragons:Columbus is looking to get back to their winning ways after dropping three of their last four games.22-year-old forward Jacob Kelly is the River Dragons'top scorer with 34 goals, 24 assists and 58 points. The goaltending core is led by Breandan Colgan with his 17-5-2 record, a 2.29 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

On the Road Again: This Friday's series opener serves as the first matchup of an eight-game road trip for the Sea Wolves. That includes three games against Columbus, two at the Danbury Hat Tricks and three versus the Carolina Thunderbirds.

The Home Stretch: Just two home games remain in the 2022-23 schedule for the Sea Wolves. They will play a two-game weekend series on Friday, April 7 and Saturday the 8th against the Motor City Rockers. Both games begin at 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

