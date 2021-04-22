Sea Dogs Unveil Series of Ballpark Improvements

April 22, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have unveiled a series of improvements to Hadlock Field as the Sea Dogs prepare to open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4th at 6:00 PM at home against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Headlining the improvements are new lighting, an upgraded Red Sox update board, and a new display for exit velocity. All of these improvements were financed and installed during the 2019 off-season in preparation for the 2020 season, which ultimately was canceled before any of the improvements could be unveiled.

The Sea Dogs have replaced all of the field lighting at Hadlock Field. A total of 112 1500W LED fixtures and 14 TLC-LED Ball Tracking fixtures from Musco Lighting replaced 192 1500W metal halide fixtures. The new lighting will reduce the kilowatts used from 311.04 to 167.95 while increasing the light levels on the field by 50%. The new lighting also features dynamic light shows that can be used for player introductions, home runs, or the 7th inning stretch.

Fans will now be able to keep track of the Red Sox in real-time at Hadlock Field as the Sea Dogs have made significant upgrades to the Red Sox Update Board, presented by Norway Savings. For the first time, the new board will provide real-time Red Sox game data including the current batter and pitcher, score, inning, outs, count, and runners-on.

Additionally, a new display will provide fans with even more Sea Dogs game data. Along with pitch speed, this new display will let fans know the exit velocity of baseballs struck.

New for 2021, in compliance with the Sea Dogs' Professional Development License with Major League Baseball, the team has installed padded outfield walls for player safety.

Other improvements include an expanded Sea Dogs dugout and a new improved marquee sign for the Slugger Statue in front of the stadium. The Sea Dogs dugout has been expanded to include two levels of seating for players and coaches. While the new marquee sign from Cirrus Systems based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and installed by Burr Signs out of Westbrook, features a 9mm high-resolution LED display.

As part of the health & safety upgrades, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sea Dogs will exclusively feature mobile food ordering in 2021. No more standing in lines or missing any of the action...order your food on your mobile device or with a staff attendant and your food will be delivered directly to your seat. Sea Dogs merchandise can also be ordered in-park through your mobile device for in-seat delivery.

The safety of our fans, players, and staff is our top priority. The Portland Sea Dogs have established numerous health & safety protocols at Hadlock Field for the 2021 season including increased sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures, and physical distancing practices. Masks will be required, pod seating with six feet between each pod has been established, additional entrances have been created, and signage has been installed throughout the ballpark to help maintain social distancing. Additionally, the Hadlock Field restrooms feature touchless sinks, toilets, and paper towel dispensers. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the ballpark including at the entrances, restrooms, and the concourse. A complete list of Hadlock Field COVID-19 health & safety protocols is available by visiting our Know Before You Go, Hadlock Field COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines page at seadogs.com.

Tickets for May Sea Dogs' games are available and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 22, 2021

Sea Dogs Unveil Series of Ballpark Improvements - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.