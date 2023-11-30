Sea Dogs to Honor Mackenzie Holmes with Bobblehead

November 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will continue with their series of bobbleheads featuring notable Mainers in 2024 with a bobblehead giveaway of basketball star Mackenzie Holmes on Thursday, August 22nd as part of the Sea Dogs' Women in Sports Night. The Sea Dogs host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees affiliate) at 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark on August 22nd will receive the Mackenzie Holmes bobblehead. Gates open at 4:30 PM.

The Sea Dogs have hosted Women in Sports Night since 2018, where the team honors women involved in the sports industry. The night will consist of a panel discussion and welcoming local women's sports teams and personalities to the game. More details on the 2024 Women in Sports Night will be announced later.

Tickets for this game and all Portland Sea Dogs home games are available online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500. Advance ticket prices range between $11 and $13 for adults and $8 to $12 for kids (16 and under) and seniors (62 and over).

Holmes, a native of Gorham, is a standout basketball star at Indiana University. On November 25th, she recorded her 2,000th point in a win over Princeton becoming just the second player to accomplish the feat in Indiana Women's Basketball history. The 6'3" forward ranks second all-time in scoring (2,004), second in blocked shots (216), and seventh in rebounds (815). In 121 career games for the Hoosiers, she is averaging 27.0 points per game. Among her numerous accolades she has earned include Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (2022-2023), Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2020-2021 &2022-2023), Associated Press All-America First Team (2022-2023), USWBA All-America First Team (2022-2023), and WBCA All-America First Team (2022-2023).

Prior to her career at Indiana University, she was a student-athlete at Gorham High School, where she led the Rams to two state championships and was named 2019 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year.

Holmes and the Indiana Women's Basketball team travel to Portland to face the University of Maine Women's Basketball team tonight (November 30th) at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Previous bobbleheads in the Sea Dogs Notable Mainers Series have included Senator Margaret Chase Smith in 2017, NESN personality Tom Caron in 2018, Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson in 2019, actor Patrick Dempsey in 2022, and Astronaut Chris Cassidy in 2023.

The Sea Dogs open their 31st season on Friday, April 5th at 6:00 PM against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Tickets are now on sale for all 2024 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 30, 2023

Sea Dogs to Honor Mackenzie Holmes with Bobblehead - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.