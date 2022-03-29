Sea Dogs to Hold Job Fair on April 2

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will host a job fair at Hadlock Field on Saturday, April 2nd from 10:00 AM to Noon.

The team needs part-time concession stand workers for the season. These are game-day seasonal positions that pay $16.50/ hour. Applicants must have availability on nights, weekends, and holidays and be at least 14 years old by April 8, 2022.

The Sea Dogs are looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals with exceptional customer service skills. Interested applicants can complete an application at the job fair and meet with Sea Dogs staff. Additionally, applications can be completed online at seadogs.com.

The Sea Dogs' season runs from April 8th through September 11th with 69 regular season home games scheduled at Hadlock Field.

"The Sea Dogs are committed to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment and we are seeking personnel that will excel in enhancing the fan experience with outstanding customer service," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

Tickets for all 2022 home games are now on sale and can be ordered by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. Book your nine-inning vacation today.

