Sea Dogs Fan Fest Set for April 2

January 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will host a Fan Fest event, presented by Delta Dental benefitting Make-A-Wish Maine, on Wednesday, April 2nd at 5:30 PM at the Portland Expo.

Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $15 for kids (16 and under) and are currently on sale. A table of eight can be purchased for $200. The first 25 tables purchased will have a player of coach seated at the table. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 PM, where fans will get their first opportunity to meet the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs. All the players and coaches will be available for autographs. Additionally, there will be music, games, and of course Slugger the Sea Dog. A traditional bean suppah with Sea Dogs Biscuits will be served at 6:15 PM. At 7:00 PM Sea Dogs broadcaster Emma Tiedemann will interview several key players and coaches on stage to preview the 2025 season.

The event benefits Make-A-Wish Maine. The Maine chapter of Make-A-Wish has granted more than 1,800 wishes and serves children battling critical illnesses in each of Maine's 16 counties. Through the support of donors and volunteers, Make-A-Wish Maine grants on average one wish every five days.

The Sea Dogs will open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 4th. The home opener at Delta Dental Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

