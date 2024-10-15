Sea Dogs Announce 2025 Schedule

October 15, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced their schedule for the 2025 season. The schedule will feature 69 home games at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs will start the 2025 season on the road on Friday, April 4th in Reading, Pennsylvania against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th at 6:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays). Single-game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 2nd.

The Double-A Eastern League schedule comprises 138 games (69 home & 69 away). The schedule will largely consist of six-game series beginning on Tuesdays and ending on Sundays, with Mondays as an off day.

The Sea Dogs' season concludes on Sunday, September 14th on the road against the Rumble Ponies (Mets) in Binghamton, NY. The final regular season home game for the Sea Dogs is Sunday, September 7th at 1:00 PM against the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers).

Standard game times will continue to be at 6:00 PM for weekday games and Saturdays starting in June. Saturdays in April and May and all Sunday games will begin at 1:00 PM. Weekday Day games are also scheduled for Thursday, May 22nd at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 5th at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 10th at 12:05 PM, Thursday, July 31st at 12:05 PM, and Thursday, August 14th at 12:05 PM.

The Sea Dogs have a record ten postgame fireworks shows scheduled for the season on May 9th, May 23rd, June 7th, June 17th, June 20th, July 4th, July 11th, August 1st, August 15th, and August 23rd. Firework games on June 17th, June 20th, July 4th, and July 11th will start at 6:20 PM, all others will begin at 6:00 PM. Additional promotions for the 2025 season will be announced later.

Individual tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 2nd. Walk-up sales at the Delta Dental Park ticket office start at 9:00 AM, while phone and online ticket sales will start at 10:00 AM. Season tickets are currently available for purchase. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

The 2025 season will be the Sea Dogs' 32nd season in Portland and 23rd as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

