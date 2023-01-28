Sea Dogs 2023 Coaching Staff Announced

Portland, Maine - The Boston Red Sox have announced the Sea Dogs coaching staff for the 2023 season. Chad Epperson will return for his second season as the Sea Dogs' manager. Hitting Coach Doug Clark and Strength & Conditioning Coach Joe Hudson also return. Coach Mickey Jiang rejoins the club after serving as a coach with the Red Sox affiliates in Fort Myers and Greenville. They will be joined by newcomers Sean Isaac (Pitching Coach), Pablo Cabrera (Coach), and Brian Stachura (Athletic Trainer). A Development Coach for the team has not yet been announced.

In 2022, Chad Epperson led the Sea Dogs to an overall record of 75-63 (.543) including a Double-A best 45-24 (.652) record in the second half leading the Sea Dogs to their first post-season berth since 2014. Before managing the Sea Dogs, Epperson spent 12 seasons as the Red Sox Catching Coordinator. Prior to that, he spent his first eight seasons with the Red Sox as a manager or coach at the minor league level. A manager from 2004-09, he led his club to the playoffs in four straight campaigns beginning in 2006, including Single-A Salem in 2009. A back-to-back California League Manager of the Year with Lancaster from 2007-08, he also managed Wilmington to the playoffs in 2006. The Kentucky native managed Capital City in 2005 and Augusta in 2004 after spending two seasons (2002-03) as Sarasota's hitting coach. He also managed Cook County of the independent Frontier League in 2001. Epperson played nine years in the minor leagues in the Mets (1992-95), Red Sox (1997-99), and Orioles (2000) systems prior to his coaching career.

Doug Clark returns for his second season as the Sea Dogs Hitting Coach. Prior to joining the Sea Dogs, he spent seven seasons as a Hitting Coach in the San Francisco Giants farm system, including 2021 with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. In 2019, Clark was the Hitting Coach at Salem-Keizer (Single-A) where they led the Northwest League in batting average, runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs, and RBI. He also served as the Hitting Coach for the AZL Giants from 2017-2018. The former Giants farmhand was drafted by San Francisco in the seventh round of the 1998 draft. He played two seasons in the Majors with the Giants (2005) and A's (2006). Prior to 2008, Clark signed with the KBO's Hanwha Eagles and was an All-Star. After leaving Korea, he signed with the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican League in 2011. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, initially attending on a football scholarship as a wide receiver but walked on to the baseball team and played three seasons.

Sean Isaac enters his first season as a coach in the Red Sox organization. In 2022 he was the assistant pitching coach for the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Previously Isaac served as the Director of Player Development at UC-Santa Barbara. He spent three seasons (2016-2018) as a minor league pitcher in the Angels organization reaching the Triple-A level in 2017 and 2018. In 78 career games, he notched a 9-4 record with a 4.34 ERA. On May 2, 2018, he pitched the final inning of a combined no-hitter for Inland Empire.

The 2023 season will be Mickey Jiang's 17th with the Red Sox where he has held several different roles, including work as a consultant with International Scouting (2007-2012). He has been coaching in the Red Sox minor league system since 2009. He previously served as a coach in Portland from 2016-2017. He served as a coach with Single-A Greenville in 2022 and Fort Myers in 2012 and 2018-2021. A native of Taiwan, Jiang received his B.A. in International Trade from Tung-Hai University.

Pablo Cabrera enters his first season with the Red Sox organization. He spent the past two season coaching at the University of Charleston. He also spent the summer of 2021 as the Hitting Coach for the Anchorage Glacier Pilots in the Alaskan Baseball League. During his time, he helped lead the Glacier Pilots to their first league championship in 8 years. Cabrera was a 4-year starter at DII Florida Southern College. As an infielder, Cabrera collected over 200 hits in his career and ranks 8th in school history in games played.

Bobby Stachura joins the Sea Dogs as the teams' Athletic Trainer replacing Nick Kuchwara who was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Stachura has served as the Athletic Trainer for Single-A Greenville for the past four seasons. He started in the Red Sox organization in 2017 as the Athletic Trainer for the Lowell Spinners. He also spent four years as an athletic trainer at the University of Rhode Island. Stachura graduated with a B.S. in Athletic Training from Lasell College in 2013. He received his M.S. from the University of Rhode Island's Department of Kinesiology in 2015.

Joe Hudson enters his sixth season as a Strength & Conditioning Coach in the Red Sox organization and second with the Portland Sea Dogs. Previously he spent three seasons with the Salem Red Sox (2018-2020) and one with the Greenville Drive (2021). He earned his B.S. in Sport & Exercise Physiology from Plymouth State University and his M.S. in Strength & Conditioning from Springfield College.

The Sea Dogs open their 30th season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Tickets are now on sale for all 2023 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

