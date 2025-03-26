Sea Bears Sign All-CEBL First Team Forward Simi Shittu.

March 26, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears have made a major addition to their frontcourt, announcing Wednesday the signing of six-foot-10 forward Simi Shittu ahead of the 2025 season. The Britain born but Canadian raised big is known for his dominant rebounding and physical presence, Shittu brings international experience and a decorated career to Winnipeg as the team gears up for a championship push.

"Simi is a go-to big that scores in a variety of ways. His defensive presence and rebounding make him a complete player," said Mike Taylor, Head Coach and General Manager. "He is a key addition to our team as we rebuild our frontcourt with an eye for championship weekend. He impacts the game on both ends with his athleticism and versatility and has been extremely productive in our league. I think our Sea Bears fans will love to see Simi patrolling the paint this summer."

Shittu previously played in the CEBL with the Calgary Surge during the 2023 season, where he earned All-CEBL First Team and CEBL All-Canadian Team honours. He led the league in rebounding that year, averaging 9.5 rebounds per game while also contributing 14.6 points per contest. His dominance on the glass was highlighted by a season-high 17 rebounds against the Vancouver Bandits on June 3 while his 32-point, 15-rebound performance against Winnipeg cemented his reputation as one of the league's most dominant interior forces.

Following his standout CEBL season, Shittu gained further professional experience across Europe, suiting up for top-tier clubs in Turkey, Greece and France.

Shittu's ability to control the glass and provide an inside presence will be a crucial asset for Winnipeg. The Sea Bears are looking to build on their success from the previous season, and adding an elite rebounder and experienced pro like Shittu helps solidify their frontcourt depth.

"I'm looking forward to playing in what I heard is the best atmosphere in the CEBL," said Shittu. "Winnipeg has always been a tough place to play, and I'm looking forward to being on the other side of that energy. I'm ready to get to work and help bring a championship to the Sea Bears."

Shittu's basketball resume is equally impressive on the international stage. He represented Canada at the 2017 FIBA Under-17 World Cup and was named a McDonald's All-American in 2018 before playing collegiately at Vanderbilt University.

With his size, athleticism and defensive versatility, Shittu is expected to be a key contributor for the Sea Bears throughout the 2025 CEBL season.

