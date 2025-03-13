Sea Bears and CEBL Unveil Championship Weekend Details

March 13, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Winnipeg Sea Bears, in partnership with the Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg, have begun to reveal details surrounding the 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) officially slated for August 21-24 in Winnipeg.

Canada Life Centre will take centre stage as CW25 promises to be one of the hottest tickets in Winnipeg next summer. Headlined by the Sea Bears locked in to play in the Western Conference Final as the host team, the Conference Finals doubleheader begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 22. The winners will then square off in the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24 at 6 p.m. where the 2025 CEBL champion will be crowned.

The general public now has its first opportunity to secure seats to all three games at the lowest price available all year with the CW25 Tournament Pack starting at $72 on sale.

Additional CW25 exclusive events and other details unveiled Thursday include:

2025 CEBL Awards

Thursday, August 21 @ The MET (Metropolitan Entertainment Centre)

The annual CEBL Awards reception at The MET will be the first official event of CW25. Eight awards will be on the line, including the league's MVP, Coach of the Year and Canadian Player of the Year. Ticket purchase includes access to the event plus food and 2 complimentary drinks

CW25 Commissioner's Luncheon

Friday, August 22 @ The RBC Convention Centre

Hosted in partnership with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce as part of their monthly luncheon series, CEBL Commissioner and Co-Founder Mike Morreale will host a panel of experts, including Michael Bartlett, President and CEO of Canada Basketball, Norva Riddell, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Chief Revenue Officer of True North Sports and Entertainment, and Cheryl Sebastien, Associate Vice President, Global Partnerships of NBA Canada, to engage in a discussion around the business of basketball and connecting brands with the power of sports

CW25 Street Festival

Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24 @ Graham Avenue

A free, three-day fan-friendly street festival featuring live music, food trucks, a local vendor market, 3v3 Basketball and more, will take place in True North Square and on Graham Avenue between Edmonton St and Hargrave St

CW25 CEBL Coaches Clinic, Presented by Fox40

Saturday, August 23 @ The RBC Convention Centre

The all-day event will include exclusive presentations by CEBL coaches from the six teams not competing at CW25 and a lunch break with food provided for all participants

Registered local coaches from minor club, high school, CCAA and U SPORTS will receive first-hand experiences to learn and understand best practices and coaching techniques to further their own development

Registration details for interested coaches will be announced in the coming weeks

Local Basketball Court Refurbishment

The Sea Bears and their partners at Buckets & Borders announced plans to refurbish another basketball court in Winnipeg with funds raised through CW25, as well as through their 50/50 program, sponsored by Cambrian Credit Union

It will mark the third court refurbishment completed by the group in underserved areas of the city

Sea Bears' Season Ticket Members will continue to receive first access to all CW25 offers and promotions. Fans can become a Sea Bears Insider for exclusive offers and information on all CW25 events at https://www.seabears.ca/subscribe. More details for CW25 in Winnipeg will be released in the coming weeks.

