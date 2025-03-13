Magdanz Named Head Coach of Rattlers

March 13, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers Head Coach Eric Magdanz

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that they have promoted Eric Magdanz to Head Coach for the 2025 season after serving three years as the Lead Assistant Coach with the club.

The Saskatoon-local joined the Rattlers coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season helping lead the Rattlers to a quarterfinal berth, the deepest playoff run the Rattlers have seen since their 2019 inaugural Championship. Under Magdanz' leadership the Rattlers look to return to Championship Weekend with their main goal being a second championship for the franchise.

"Eric has spent the last three seasons with the Rattlers as Lead Assistant, and the feedback about his performance I have received from the players and his colleagues has been glowing." said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "He and his family are well established in the community, and his year-round proximity will help the Rattlers organization to further support the development of basketball in Saskatchewan."

In his first two seasons with the Rattlers, he helped lead the team to a regular season record of 19-21. The Rattlers secured a playoff spot in 2022 in their final regular season game after beating two-time CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers (94-91) at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK. They also held a league-best home record of 8-2 in 2022.

"We are very excited to have a Saskatchewan product in Eric lead the Rattlers into a new era focusing on a championship mentality and building the basketball community across the province" said President Lee Genier.

After a roster turnover during the 2024 season, Magdanz instilled trust in key players, Cody John and Jaden Bediako to help lead the franchise through the remainder of the season. John, Bediako, and Head Coach Magdanz will reunite at 2025 Rattlers Training Camp ahead of their season opener on May 15th at SaskTel Centre.

"Eric is a high character individual that will be able to provide elite level leadership to the team and develop a winning culture both on the court and in the community." said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "In light of the times we are in, giving a Canadian an opportunity to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers is appropriate."

Growing up in Lloydminster, Magdanz played high school basketball, which led him to play at the U SPORTS level at McMaster University (2005-2009). He served as an assistant coach with the University of Alberta for two seasons (2010-2012) leading the 2012 team to a CanWest Championship and a second-place finish in the U SPORTS final. Magdanz went on to serve as head coach of MacEwan University for seven seasons. In the 2019 inaugural CEBL season, Magdanz secured an assistant coach title for the Edmonton Stingers. He has worked alongside Basketball Alberta, Basketball Saskatchewan, and the Senior Women's National Team in a variety of roles. He has invested time with the Rattlers, developing youth basketball programs.

"I'm humbled and grateful that the Rattlers have entrusted me as the Head Coach." said Coach Magdanz. "Representing our province is an honour, and I look forward to bringing the Championship back to Saskatchewan."

Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. Flex Ticket Bundles can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features a minimum of four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card to Moxies. Single game tickets will be available this month. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

