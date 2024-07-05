SD Legion/Major League Rugby Deliver a Stunning Skyworx Drone Show at Big Bay Boom

July 5, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego Legion News Release







San Diego, CA - The San Diego Legion celebrated Independence Day with an awe-inspiring aerial performance from the Skyworx Drone Light Show, which lit up the night sky prior to the Port of San Diego's Big Bay Boom July 4th Fireworks Show. The renowned fireworks display was the largest in California this year, and the addition of the 300-drone light show presented by the San Diego Legion took it to another level.

San Diego spectators were mesmerized as 300 Skyworx drones lit up the night sky with vibrant images, including the USA flag, the San Diego Legion and Major League Rugby logos, the Dalton Group, Subaru, and the iconic head of Marshmello, and more. This extraordinary Skyworx Drone Light Show presented by the San Diego Legion aimed to excite the San Diego community for the Major League Rugby finals to be held at Snapdragon Stadium. The August 4 game will be even more unforgettable this year, with a special performance by the world-renowned Marshmello- promising an adrenaline-charged experience for all fans. This one-of-a-kind drone light show and the massive fireworks display were an unforgettable night of patriotic celebration. Tickets are now on sale for Marshmello and the MLR Championship at SDLEGION.COM

Event Details

The Port of San Diego's Big Bay Boom July 4th Fireworks Show attracts thousands of spectators every year, and this year's drone light show was a highlight. The sky was painted with dynamic and colorful displays of flying drones, synchronizing perfectly with patriotic music and fireworks, creating an immersive and memorable experience for all ages. The Legion-sponsored drone light show hoped to emphasize the importance of freedom and unity. Through this spectacular display, the San Diego Legion aimed to foster a deeper connection with the community, celebrating the values that make this country great.

Date: July 4th

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM PST

Location: Above Broadway Pier, North San Diego Bay

Media: FOX 5's San Diego coverage began at 8 PM. The drone light show began at 8:45 PM and the fireworks started at 9 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from July 5, 2024

SD Legion/Major League Rugby Deliver a Stunning Skyworx Drone Show at Big Bay Boom - San Diego Legion

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.