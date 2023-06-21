Scrappers Next Homestand June 27-July 2, July 4

June 21, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. Trenton Thunder, State College Spikes & West Virginia Black Bears

Tuesday, June 27 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05pm

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. Seniors (55+) will receive half priced Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, June 28 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05pm

It's Wendy'sR Wednesday presented by Wendy'sR. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy'sR receipt or show the Wendy'sR app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Military Appreciation Night presented by Huntington and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, June 29 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 pm

It's BUCK Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long. It's Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health.

Friday, June 30 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

Stick around after the game for a post-game Fireworks Show presented by Hot Dog Wally and 21 WFMJ. Sip, sip hooray! Enjoy wine specials every Friday with Wine Down Weekend presented by Webb Winery.

Saturday, July 1 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's Cleveland Guardians Night and we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary season! Celebrity appearance by Ellis Burks with VIP meet & greet suite packages available. The Cleveland Guardians Hot Dogs will also be making an appearance all presented by Gibson Insurance Agency, Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley, Fairfield Inn, Mr. PC, NECA/IBEW Electricians. There will be a 25th Season Commemorative Booklet giveaway and Sports Memorabilia Silent Auction benefiting Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, July 2 vs. State College Spikes @ 2:05 PM

It's Harry Stevens Day! The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates open at 10am for fun all day long. It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's also an Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - Buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. Kids stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

Tuesday, July 4 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

Fourth of July Fireworks following the game presented by Cockeye BBQ and 21 WFMJ! It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. Seniors (55+) will receive half priced Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

The Scrappers 25th season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 21, 2023

Scrappers Next Homestand June 27-July 2, July 4 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.