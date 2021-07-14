Scrappers Homestand June 21-22 at Eastwood Field

Vs. State College Spikes

Tuesday, July 20 Scrappers vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a 2020 Topps Bowman sample pack! It's All You Can Eat Tuesday presented by 570 WKBN! Add $15 for adults and $12 for kids on to your ticket price and you can get all you can eat hot dogs, Italian sausage, soft tacos, French fries, nachos, popcorn and soft drinks through the 7th inning! It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive half priced Upper Box seat tickets.

Wednesday, July 21 Scrappers vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 pm

It's Military Appreciation Night. Get two free Upper Box seat tickets with a Military ID at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 33 WYTV. It's also $2 Pizza Joe's Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game.

Thursday, July 22 Peppers vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm

Peppers in Oil are back for one night only! The Scrappers are changing their name to the Peppers in Oil presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull County Tourism) with 21 WFMJ. Specialty Peppers in Oil jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds to the United Way of Trumbull County. Pepper tasting samples will be available and a fan favorite and judges favorite will be announced! Vendor booth space can be reserved by contacting hsahli@mvscrappers.com.

It's also the Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez double bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Toyota of Warren and 21 WFMJ.

It's Buck Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long.

Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

