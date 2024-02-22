Scrappers Egg Hunt at Eastwood Field Set for Tuesday, March 26th

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers are excited to announce their own Scrappers Egg Hunt at Eastwood Field. The event will take place Tuesday, March 26th with gates opening at 5pm and the event starting at 6pm. There will be three egg hunt groups for ages 1-4, 5-8, and 9-12 as well as other activities including photos with the Easter Bunny and Scrappy, face painting, inflatable games, and more. Ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first come first served basis. Children and adults will require a ticket. Tickets are just $5 each for kids and $1 for adults and will be available starting Monday, February 26th at the Scrappers Team Office located at Eastwood Field and online at www.mvscrappers.com.

The Scrappers will also have an "Egg-stra" Package available for purchase for $20. The "Egg-stra" Package is only available in a limited quantity, includes a season membership to the Scrappers Kid's Club, baseball themed candy, baseball cards, and a 2024 Scrappers General Admission ticket voucher.

The Scrappers are looking for area businesses to participate in this year's Egg Hunt event. Businesses will receive table space at Eastwood Field to pass out candy and promote their business. Businesses are also highly encouraged to decorate their table space and bring activities for kids to participate in. Early reservations are encouraged as space is limited. Vendor space can be reserved here: https://forms.gle/8tjSxkhCnj7wHceYA . Please contact Kendra Bard for complete details at 330-505-0000 or emailing khoover@mvscrappers.com.

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To view the complete 2024 Scrappers schedule, early bird ticket packages and stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

