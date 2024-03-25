Scrappers Egg Hunt at Eastwood Field Postponed to Wednesday, March 27th

Niles, Ohio - Due to the forecasted rain and to have a pleasant experience for everyone, the Scrappers Egg Hunt at Eastwood Field is postponed to Wednesday, March 27th. The Egg Hunt, presented by Modwash and Cadence Care Network, will begin at 6pm with the A to Z Dependable Services main gates opening at 5pm. The Scrappers Egg Hunt is sold out. Children and adults require a ticket for entry. There will be three egg hunt groups separated by age and other activities including photos with the Easter Bunny and Scrappy, face painting, inflatable games, vendor tables and more.

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

