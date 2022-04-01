Scrappers Announce Partnership with the Rich Center for Autism & Jersey Night

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to unveil the third of a series of five specialty jersey nights during the 2022 season. The Scrappers have partnered with the Rich Center for Autism to create a specialty jersey that the Scrappers players will wear for Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, June 11th against the West Virginia Black Bears. Game worn jerseys will be auctioned off in person at the game and also online at mvscrappers.com and LiveSource. Jersey proceeds will benefit the Rich Center for Autism.

"We are so thankful for our partnership with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers as they join us in promoting the awareness and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder through education," states Dr. Gregory Boerio, Executive Director, Rich Center for Autism. "In addition to supporting the awareness and acceptance of ASD as a part of an upcoming baseball game, we are particularly excited and thankful for the vocational exploration opportunities being provided to students later this spring and summer. The Rich Center for Autism at YSU is proud to call the Mahoning Valley Scrappers a partner in the community!"

Mahoning Valley is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

