Score on Delmarva Shorebirds Deals up to 50% off Now Through Sunday

November 27, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





The Delmarva Shorebirds Black Friday Deals are ON SALE NOW through Sunday, November 29 and we are offering some of the best deals ever that don't come around often. There are deals upon deals up to 50% off on some items that you do not want to miss so keep reading and click on the button below to view all the merchandise that is on sale for Black Friday!

On top of the Bobblehead Black Friday Bargain that includes bobbleheads of Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez, and Trey Mancini, we are also offering 50% off deals on T-Shirts, Polos, Quarter Zips, Pullovers, Card Sets, and so much more that you do not want to miss! Make sure you act fast and buy now as supplies for some products are extremely limited and are only available while they last.

To view all Shorebirds Black Friday deals please click on the button below. All deals are discounted and marked in the online Flock Shop and all Black Friday deals are available online only through the Shorebirds online Flock Shop.

Please note: There are two pages to the Shorebirds Black Friday collection so if you are looking for something in particular or are just browsing, be sure to view both pages in the Black Friday collection.

