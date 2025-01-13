Score big prizes with RailRiders Football Squares promo

January 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Super Bowl LIX is just weeks away and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are bringing back the Football Squares promotion to upgrade and reward new ticket package purchases with great prizes and experiences. Fans can purchase flex plans, partial, half or full-season memberships to get involved in the RailRiders Football Squares promotion with the opportunity to win big on February 9.

Chances to win occur with the score at the end of each quarter and at the end of the game. Matching scores will reward you with fun prizes. Squares correspond with the number of packages purchased, so buy multiple plans or memberships for more chances to win!

With the purchase of one flex plan, you will receive one square. If you purchase a partial season plan, you will receive two squares. A half-season plan will receive three squares and any full-season membership purchased will net four squares. All squares are placed at random prior to the big day. Winners are determined by looking at the last number in each team's score at the end of each quarter and then matching those numbers on the grid and seeing which square intersects those two numbers.

Winning Outcomes:

- Match the score at the end of the first quarter and win a RailRiders Prize Pack that includes one white Hawaiian shirt, one blue Hawaiian shirt, a Vejigantes pint glass, a pair of RailRiders flip flops and a $25.00 gift card to the SWB Team Store.

- Match the score at the end of the second quarter and receive a Roberto Clemente SWB replica jersey, one Jackie Robinson SWB replica jersey, a Squints bobblehead and a $25.00 gift card to the SWB Team Store

- Match the score at the end of the third quarter and get two Yankees vouchers (two New York Yankees tickets per voucher), four Geisinger Champions Club tickets to an April or May RailRiders game, one game-worn jersey, an SWB football jersey, one SWB mug PLUS a $25.00 gift card to the SWB Team Store and you'll get to throw a first pitch prior to a 2025 Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre home game.

- Match the score at the end of the fourth quarter and win two Yankees vouchers (two New York Yankees tickets per voucher), four Geisinger Champions Club tickets to an April or May RailRiders game, one Jasson Domínguez bobblehead, an SWB tote bag, one autographed baseball PLUS a $100.00 gift card to the SWB Team Store and you'll throw a first pitch prior to a 2025 Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre home game.

- If the game goes into overtime and your square matches the final score after OT, you will win one of each previously mentioned promotional items, two Yankees vouchers, four Geisinger Champions Club tickets to an April or May RailRiders game, one autographed baseball PLUS a $100.00 gift card to the SWB Team Store and you'll get to throw a first pitch prior to a 2025 Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre home game.

*Additional terms, restrictions and conditions may apply. Please ask your sales representative to clarify any concerns.

Ticket packages for the 2025 season, including all season ticket memberships and flex plans, are available now and Football Squares are on a limited, first-come, first-served basis until Friday, February 7. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact a ticket sales representative at (570) 969-BALL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 13, 2025

Score big prizes with RailRiders Football Squares promo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.