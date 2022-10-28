Schwarber Represents I-Cubs in Fall Classic

Kyle Schwarber with the Iowa Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - The 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros set to begin tonight will feature just one former Iowa Cubs player.

Kyle Schwarber is the lone player on either Philadelphia or Houston's World Series roster that was formally an I-Cub. The 29-year-old played in parts of six seasons with Chicago before signing with Washington in 2021, getting traded to Boston and signing with Philadelphia prior to the 2022 campaign.

In 17 games with Iowa in 2015, Schwarber hit .333 (20-for-60) with seven runs scored, seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 runs batted in. The outfielder was optioned in June of 2017 and played in 11 games with the I-Cubs.

Over those 11 games he hit .343 (12-for-35) with nine runs scored, a double, four home runs and nine RBI. He walked eight times and struck out 12 times during that stretch, getting recalled to Chicago on July 6.

So far in 11 games this postseason with Philadelphia, Schwarber is hitting .200 (7-for-35) with eight runs scored, three home runs and six runs batted in. He has taken nine walks to pad his on-base percentage to .375.

First pitch between the Phillies and Astros is set for 7:03 pm CT tonight at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

