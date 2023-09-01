Schumacher Returns to Anchor Blue Line

Defenseman Frank Schumacher will return for another season in Port Huron, the Prowlers announced. He suited up for 43 games on the blue line last year.

The Brighton, Michigan native played top minutes for the Prowlers in 2022-23 and saw time on the power play and penalty kill. He finished the season with 17 points while four of his six goals came on the man advantage.

"We're very excited Schumacher is returning for a second year," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "I remember playing against him my first year in the league and thought he was the best defenseman in the league and my opinion hasn't changed. He can do it all out there and he's a guy you want on the ice at the end of the game. He's going to be relied on heavily and play big minutes for us. I think all of our defensemen can learn from him. Not only is he a great player but also a great leader. When he speaks in the room the guys listen. We're looking forward to having him and his family around the rink again this season."

Schumacher's hockey resumé includes 31 ECHL games and 197 SPHL games. He also played junior hockey in the OHL, USHL and QMJHL.

Schumacher and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

