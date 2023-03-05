Schultz Delivers in OT

March 5, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Columbus, GA - The Binghamton Black Bears were able to snap their five-game winless streak on Saturday night against the Columbus River Dragons. Former River Dragon and current Black Bears Captain, Jake Schultz delivered the game winning goal in overtime to stun Columbus on the road.

Talor Joseph saw 17 shots in the first period. His solid play allowed the Black Bears to hold a 1-0 lead going into the locker room. Bret Parker started the scoring at 12:46 with an unassisted goal.

Binghamton extended their lead to 2-0 thanks to Austin Thompson just three minutes into the second. For the first time during the weekend series, a team had a two-goal advantage. Columbus would score on their fifth power play opportunity of the night, cutting the lead in half, then tying the game at 2-2 just a few minutes thereafter. 2-2 after two periods.

Columbus took their first lead of the weekend in the third period, Cody Wickline returned from the penalty box and scored on the following shift pushing the River Dragons ahead 3-2. At the 10:18 mark, Don Olivieri deked around a defender to back-hand a shot on goal that provide a juicy rebound for Thompson to hammer home his second of the night, tying the game at 3-3.

Binghamton killed off a minor penalty in the final two minutes of regulation time to secure a point in the standings. Binghamton and Columbus would go to overtime for the second straight night.

Both teams had chances to win the game in the extra period, but it was Jake Schultz delivering, perhaps, the biggest goal of the season to defeat his former team and end the Black Bears winless streak.

Binghamton will continue their road trip as they will take on the Carolina Thunderbirds of Friday and Saturday next week.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.