Schultz Back for 2019-20

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have re-signed forward Jesse Schultz to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

Schultz led the ECHL in scoring with a career-high 80 points on 22 goals and a League-leading 58 assists through 71 games, and was third with 22 power play assists and tied for sixth with 25 power play points. Schultz was also fourth in the ECHL with a plus-39 on-ice rating. His career-year earned him ECHL MVP honors, along with the ECHL scoring title and a spot on the All-ECHL First Team.

"I love everything about Cincinnati and playing for the Cyclones, and if I was going to play another year it was only going to be here," remarked Schultz. "We had a really good season last year, but never reached our ultimate goal. I'm excited to get back and start working toward bringing a Kelly Cup championship to the great fans of Cincinnati."

He enjoyed 25 multi-point efforts this season, including a season-high four-point outing (2g, 2a) on January 5, in an 8-5 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. He also experienced a pair of nine-game points streaks from November 28-December 21 (6g, 6a) and again from February 16- March 8 (5g, 10a). Schultz is entering his third season in a Cyclones uniform, and last season was a continuation of the success he experienced in 2017-18 where he led the team and ranked second in ECHL scoring with 18 goals and a League-leading 57 assists for 72 points in 72 games played. He also earned All-ECHL Second Team honors in the process.

"Jesse is a reliable and consistent performer that can lead our team in many areas, and his experience and ability to help develop young prospects is a key factor in him returning," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "His passion and commitment are evident on a daily basis, and that is what we expect from our leadership group."

Hailing from Strasbourg, SK, Schultz has seen success across a multitude of leagues and levels during his 16-year career. He eclipsed 900 career games and 800 career points in 2017-18 and now finds himself just 25 games shy of 1,000 for his career, and 14 points away from 900. In addition to his 265 games of ECHL experience where he has totaled 280 points (101g, 179a) between the Cyclones, Rapid City Rush, and Columbia Inferno, his time in North American has been marked by 375 games of American Hockey League (AHL) experience where he amassed 112 goals and 140 assists, as well as over 160 Central Hockey League (CHL) games where he accounted for 65 goals and 133 assists. Schultz also skated in a pair of National Hockey League (NHL) games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2006-07. He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

