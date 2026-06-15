Schield Shines, Mud Monsters Shimmy to Series Win

Published on June 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters at bat

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters at bat(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, MISS. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (14-19) locked up the series win against the Joliet Slammers (12-20) boosted by a five-RBI performance from Slater Schield and another strong outing from Tyler Campbell.

After a stellar debut from him on Tuesday, Joliet batters were once again frustrated by the left arm of Campbell. The southpaw, who signed with Mississippi on Tuesday held the Slammers hitless through four innings while working with an early lead.

The offense for the second night in a row shifted into drive early scoring one in the first and two in the second.

With one out, back-to-back hit by pitches issued by Joliet starter Ben Vitas put Kasten Furr and Brayland Skinner on for Kyle Booker who notched RBI number 38 on the year by plating Furr to put Mississippi up 1-0.

In the second, the Mud Monsters juiced the bases on the heels of an AJ Fritz single, Vantrel Reed hit-by-pitch and Tevis Payne II walk.

Schield stepped up to the plate with no outs and ripped a single into left-center field scoring Fritz and Reed for his first hit of the day and first two RBIs to make it 3-0.

When the home half of the fourth rolled around, Payne II pulled off an impressive piece of hitting, lining a ball just fair down the right field line to hustle to second base for a double.

Prior to his RBI triple, Schield lined a ball down right field that was mere inches to the right of the foul line.

He did not miss the next one, drilling another offering in the same direction but keeping it fair to score Payne II and slide headfirst into third for his second triple of the year to extend the lead to 4-0.

In both the top of the fifth and sixth, the Slammers got to Campbell.

Blake Berry broke up the no-hit bid with a double to lead things off and came home on an RBI single by Jackson Beaman that followed a walk to Peyton Carr that made it 4-1.

With no outs recorded in the inning yet, Campbell struck out Spencer Rich for his fourth K of the day and an RBI groundout by Brandon Heidal cut the Mud Monsters lead in half at 4-2.

Unable to answer in the bottom of the fifth, Mississippi watched Joliet pick up right where they left off in the sixth to make it a one-run game

Ian Battipaglia began the inning with a single, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Patrick Ward.

Jackson Valera singled to bring in Battipaglia and make it a one-run game before Campbell quelled the threat.

The southpaw out of New Mexico finished his day going six innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out four and walking two on his way to another quality start.

Connor Langrell was the first man out of the Mud Monsters bullpen. The right-hander tossed a scoreless seventh to get the game to the other side of the stretch where Schield would continue his big day.

Travis Holt's second hit of the day led off the frame. Then with one out, Fritz collected his second hit of the evening and Reed worked a walk.

Joliet called out Jake Carroll who picked up the first out and opted to bring in Ben Catrambone who previously appeared in the series tossing three scoreless innings total against Mississippi.

Catrambone picked up the second out on a strikeout before Schield came up.

It was an eight-pitch battle between the right-handed reliever and the Mud Monsters shortstop who worked the count full.

One pitch away from keeping it a one-run game, Schield lined Catrambone's offering back up the middle to plate both Holt and Fritz and extend Mississippi's lead to 6-3.

Langrell remained out for the eighth inning and added a second consecutive perfect inning to get the game to the bottom of the frame where the Mud Monsters tacked on one more for good measure.

Brayland Skinner singled for his first hit of the day and moved to second on a fielder's choice by Booker.

The right-handed hitting Holt singled to the opposite field to bring in Skinner to make the game 7-3.

With Mississippi holding a four-run advantage, Chris Barraza entered in the ninth and worked a perfect inning to secure the 7-3 victory and a series win over the Slammers.

The Mud Monsters will have an off day before hitting the road for a six-game road trip with three games against the Washington Wild Things to lead things off before heading to Indiana for three against the Evansville Otters. At the time of writing, no starting pitchers have been announced for either team. First pitch for Tuesday's opener at EQT Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT).

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.