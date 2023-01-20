Save the Date - Applications Open Starting January 27th

Do you want to spend your time working with the most energetic and friendly customer service team in the Inland Northwest? The Spokane Indians are looking for game day team members for the 2023 season and will begin accepting applications on Friday, January 27th.

Our goal is to provide affordable family entertainment and excellent customer service to every guest who walks through our gates. Do you have what it takes to help create the best fan experience in baseball?

There are a wide variety of positions available, with over half of these opportunities in concessions. These positions range from concessions cashiers (21+) to food preps (16+).

Each team member is critical in providing the best experience to our guests. CLICK HERE to learn more about available opportunities for 2023. The priority application deadline is Wednesday, February 8th.

Most positions require working game days; plan ahead and CLICK HERE to take a look at our 2023 schedule. Positions will start either April 11th. May 23rd, or June 20th based on your availability, with training in the weeks prior.

Not only do you get the opportunity to work at historic Avista Stadium for the 2021 MiLB Organization of the Year, but all team members also receive complimentary tickets for family and friends, a discount in the Spokane Indians Team Store, professional development opportunities, complimentary team meals during scheduled shifts, and Indians team gear.

Please email employment@spokaneindians.com or visit SpokaneIndians.com for more information.

