Hillsboro Hops Announce 2023 Field Staff

Ronnie Gajownik will be back in Hillsboro for the 2023 season, this time as manager. Gajownik was previously with the Hops in 2021 as the video coordinator. Also returning to Hillsboro is coach Ronald Ramirez, who was with the Hops in 2022. Gabriel Hernandez will join the team as pitching coach, with Ty Wright as the hitting coach. Athletic trainer Haruki Mukohchi and strength coach Ryan Harrel will complete the staff, as announced by the Hops' parent club, Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Gajownik (pronounced guh-JOW-nick) was on the coaching staff for the Amarillo Sod Poodles during the 2022 season, including duties as first base coach. Prior to joining the Arizona Diamondbacks in a player development role, she was an assistant at Liberty University and the University of Massachusetts. The infielder won a gold medal with USA Women's baseball at the 2015 Pan American Games. Gajownik graduated from University of South Florida in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary social science where she was a two-year starter on the softball team.

"I'm very grateful to Josh Barfield and the Diamondbacks for giving me the opportunity to begin my managerial career with the Hillsboro Hops," said Gajownik. "I'm ecstatic to return to Hillsboro in this elevated role and am fortunate to start this journey with the awesome staff of Wright, Hernandez, Ramirez, Harrel and Mukohchi. A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me become the person and coach I am today."

Pitching coach Gabriel "Gaby" Hernandez will join the Hops' staff after spending last season with the Visalia Rawhide. Prior to that, he was a pitching instructor at the Arizona Complex league, as well as a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hernandez spent nine seasons with eight different organizations in the minor leagues and 14 seasons total of professional baseball, with 397 career pitching appearances. The 2004 third-round pick by the Mets pitched a no-hitter for the Hagerstown Suns in 2005.

Ramirez re-joins the Hops' field staff after spending last season in Hillsboro. He will be entering his sixth season coaching with the Diamondbacks, after an eight-year minor league playing career. Ramirez was named an Appalachian League All-Star in 2006, finishing top four in the league in doubles, hits and average. The Cartagena, Colombia native won a silver medal on the Colombian national team at the 2010 South American Games.

Wright is entering his second season with the Diamondbacks and his first with the Hops. Wright spent last season in Central California as the Visalia Rawhide hitting coach. Previously, he was in the Cubs organization for 12 seasons from 2007-14 as a player, while finishing the final five as a coach. Wright hit .292 in 724 career minor league games.

The Hillsboro Hops will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary season throughout the 2023 campaign, with the home opener on April 11th at Ron Tonkin Field against the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox. More information on promotions and tickets can be found at hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.

