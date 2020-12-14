Save Our Volcanoes

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes were touched by nearly 5,200 fan petition signatures to Save Our Volcanoes. In addition, the groundswell of support asking What Can We Do has been overwhelming. The creation of a GiveSendGo is the direct result of fans' requests. Fans want to ensure the team can manage this transition and allow for a magnificent new chapter in Volcanoes Baseball history. Your support directly assists with this challenging operational moment. It also affirms that you want to see the Volcanoes play in 2021 and beyond. Changes in an affiliation can never wash away your Volcanoes' direct impact on 3 World Series Championships or the significant impact Volcanoes Care has had for Cancer Survivors, our Veterans, numerous local charities and many families of the Willamette Valley from all walks of life. In some respects, while this year has been so challenging with Covid-19 cancelling the entire Volcanoes' season and now the news of contraction, it does offer a refreshing chance for our community to take back the narrative of its Championship baseball team. This next championship journey starts today anew with your contribution - however big or small. Go Volcanoes! (as a thank you - all contributors will receive a complimentary ticket to any game during the 2021 season)

Link to contribution site: https://www.givesendgo.com/savevolcanoes

