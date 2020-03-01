Save Our Volcanoes

KEIZER, OREGON - In a historic show of support for your Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Northwest League, San Francisco Giants) and 41 additional Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams facing the unthinkable decision by Major League Baseball (MLB) to potentially end affiliations in 2021, www.SaveOurVolcanoes.com is nearing a record-breaking 5,000 petition signatures.

Your Volcanoes have announced a series of extremely important events, as well as, a season of recognition of gratitude for all those who sign the petition.

The Walker Family confirmed in a joint statement with Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark that there will be a Save Our Volcanoes Rally at Volcanoes Stadium on Thursday, April 9th - beginning at noon. Free Tickets for the event can be obtained at volcanoesbaseball.eventbrite.com

"We picked this day out of solidarity for all 42 MiLB teams potentially facing having baseball taken from their communities in 2021," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Co-Owner. "So many fans continue to reinforce the essential importance of their respective Minor League teams, especially after the most recent coverage of past World Series controversies. Fans demand MLB at least get this right and leave Minor League teams alone to continue their important work in the fabric of local communities."

