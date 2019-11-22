Save Our Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

November 22, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants for 25 seasons, are facing an unprecedented threat to be eliminated by Major League Baseball for the 2021 season, and beyond.

If you'd like more information, this article does a pretty good job of describing the situation: https://ballparkdigest.com/2019/11/18/more-details-emerge-on-mlbs-assault-on-hometown-baseball/

The Volcanoes have been nationally recognized for its support of Veterans, those affected by cancer, women in leadership and cultural diversity. Volcanoes Nation stands together to Save Our Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (SOS).

A fan petition has been started in hopes to Stop this arbitrary and capricious action by Major League Baseball, would appreciate you sharing this: saveourvolcanoes.com

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.