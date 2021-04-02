Savage Auto Group to Host Reading High School Basketball

Savage Auto Group, Reading Fightin Phils and Reading School District are excited to celebrate the 6A Pennsylvania State Championship Reading High School Basketball Team. This FREE ticketed event will be held at FirstEnergy stadium on Saturday, April 17th beginning at 4pm. We encourage fans to come commemorate this special moment in Reading High Basketball History! There will be a ceremony presentation to highlight the victorious players.

Savage Auto Group and the R-Phils want to help showcase a bright spot in a wearisome year and commend the players for such an incredible accomplishment. They have made their community proud!

America's Classic Ballpark will be open to family and friends from the team to celebrate. The championship game will be played on the videoboard so the community can re-watch the game together with the team. In addition, classic ballpark food and concessions will be available for purchase.

This will be a free community event, but a ticket will be required to enter the ballpark, and tickets will be limited, to allow for proper social distancing at the event. Tickets can be picked up at either Savage 61, Savage Kia, FirstEnergy Stadium, or the Reading High School's Athletic Office, beginning on April 6th . Tickets will be available at Savage 61 and Savage Kia during regular business hours, at FirstEnergy Stadium from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday, and at the Reading High School's Athletic Office (801 N. 13th Street) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Space is limited, so please be aware that the number of fans at this event will be capped. When picking up tickets, fans will be limited to four tickets per person to allow the maximum number of fans to attend this event.

Appropriate social distancing is mandatory at the event, which includes leaving seats between your family and the next family. Mask wearing is required at all times, except when eating and drinking. Please do your best to protect fellow members of the community by following all of the safety and security guidelines put in place.

Savage Auto Group is also coordinating with Reading Mayor Eddie Moran and his administration to plan a community caravan for the team that will be held on April 17, prior to the celebration at FirstEnergy Stadium.

More details will be shared as the caravan route and times are scheduled.

The victorious game where Reading High School overcame highly-touted Archbishop Wood High School 58-57 in the final minutes is one to remember. Reading came back from being down at the half. In addition to having the most basketball victories in the history of Pennsylvania high school basketball, Reading now has two state titles in just the last four years!

We encourage all members of the surrounding community, whether they have the opportunity to attend this celebration or not, to join the Reading Fightin Phils, Savage Auto Group and Reading School District in congratulating the Reading High School 6A State Champions!

Here is a schedule of events for the April 17th Event at FirstEnergy Stadium:

4:00PM Gates Open to ticketed fans

4:30PM State Championship Game re-watch party on the stadium videoboard

6:00PM Introduction of the Reading High team, with ceremony

