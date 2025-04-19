Saul Arias Makes the Opening Day Roster for the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico

Saul Arias makes the opening day roster for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico. The Diablos Rojos del Mexico are the defending champions of the Liga Mexicana and one of its most historic teams.

Arias spent the 2024 season with the Pecos Bills where he made the Pecos League All Star Team.

