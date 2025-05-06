Amarillo by Morning... Pecos League to Land in Hodgetown for Morning Game

May 6, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills and Tucson Saguaros will play an exhibition game in Hodgetown Ballpark. Hodgetown Park is home to the Amarillo Sod Poodles of the Texas League and was voted the number one AA Park in all of Minor League Baseball. The Downtown Amarillo Ballpark is the center of the Pecos League and continues the Pecos League Tradition of exhibition games there. The Garden City Wind, Trinidad Triggers previously played in Amarillo at Dilla Villa against American Association Teams.

The game will be a rescheduled kids game as the Sod Poodles Kids Game got rained out on 5/6/2025. Tickets are available at this link

This game will serve as both teams exhibition opener and will not count in the Pecos League Standings.

• Discuss this story on the Pecos League message board...





Pecos League Stories from May 6, 2025

Amarillo by Morning... Pecos League to Land in Hodgetown for Morning Game - Pecos Bills

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.