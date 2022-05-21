Saturday, May 21 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:05 PM: Trustmark Park

May 21, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Saturday, May 21, 2022, | 6:05 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (16-21, 4th SL South, -4.5) vs.

Biloxi Shuckers (18-19, 2nd SL South, -2.5)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tanner Gordon (0-2, 12.19) vs RHP Nick Zavolas (0-0, 2.70)

Game #38 | Home Game #20

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, a fantastic fireworks show will light up the night sky, presented by Northpark! 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves and the Biloxi Shuckers continue a six-game series at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers took the season's first series at MGM Park, 5-1. Biloxi leads the season series, 7-3, and all-time series 78-70. The two teams will meet a total of 30 times this season, with 18 games at MGM Park in Biloxi and 12 at Trustmark Park.

SERIES NOTES: The M-Braves fell 4-3 in game four. Yariel Gonzalez homered for the second straight game, Jalen Miller made an unbelievable catch against the left field bullpen wall and Darius Vines tossed six innings of one-run ball.

- The M-Braves scored five runs in the seventh and four runs in the eighth in a 9-4 win. Yariel Gonzalez homered in his second career four-hit game, CJ Alexander hit the goahead three-run double in the seventh and Luke Waddell picked up four RBI.

- The M-Braves won game two 6-4, overcoming a two-run deficit with four runs in the seventh. The M-Braves recorded four straight hits in the seventh, three of them doubles, and an incredible catch by Michael Harris II saved two runs from scoring in the eighth.

- In game one, The M-Braves scored three runs in the ninth, but fell 6-5. Five different M-Braves finished with multi-hit nights in a 13-hit performance.

LATE NIGHT FIREWORKS: In this series, 16 of 23 M-Braves runs have come in the seventh inning or later with this breakdown: 7th: 9 runs, 8th: 4 runs, 9th: 3 runs.

EVERYBODY LOVES MIKE: The Atlanta Braves' top prospect OF Michael Harris II had his 31- game on-base streak snapped on Saturday night in Chattanooga. In the first 31 games of the season, Harris II reached base safely - the only Double-A player to do so and one of two in minor league baseball, (Esteury Ruiz, SAM). The 21-year-old has reached base safely in 36 of 37 games, playing in every game.

- Harris II had his 15-game hit streak come to an end on Wednesday, which began on April 23. He recorded hits in 10 straight games to start the season - just one of three players in minor league baseball to do so. He's currently hit in 21 of his last 23 games.

- On May 18, Harris II momentarily defied gravity on an unbelievable diving catch in left center to save two potential runs from scoring. The play made No. 5 on Sportscenter's Top 10.

- He homered twice on Sunday, May 1 at Montgomery. It was the first multi-homer game of his career, including a 432-foot leadoff bomb to start the game.

- He ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (25, 6th), hits (46, 2nd), AVG (.303, 10th), stolen bases (10, T-7th), triples (2, T-4th), doubles (14, 1st), XBH (20, 3rd) and total bases (76, 4th).

LUUUUUUUUUUUKE: INF Luke Waddell had his 12-game hit streak snapped on Sunday, May 15 and his 15-game on-base streak snapped on Friday, May 20. He has hits in 18 of his last 22 games and 20 RBI in his last 23 games. Over the on-base strea, Wadell hit .386 with two homers, five doubles, 15 RBI, 12 walks and .500 OBP. He is tied for 7th in the Southern League with 24 RBI.

THE M-BRAVES WENT TO JARED: Despite allowing three runs in 0.2 innings on Tuesday, M-Braves starter LHP Jared Shuster has a 2.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts to nine walks. The 2020 first-round pick leads the Southern League in innings pitched (36.0), WHIP (0.86), and batting average against (.173) while ranking top five in ERA (2.25, 3rd), and strikeouts (38, 5th).

THE SLUGBAUER HAS POWER: 1B Drew Lugbauer is tied for eighth in the Southern League with eight home runs, including a 431-foot blast to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field on May 3. He is top ten in XBH (19, T-4th), doubles (11, T-5th), BB (19, T-9th) and runs scored (25, T-9th).

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller recorded his first four-hit game on May 10 at Chattanooga, logging a pair of doubles. In 11 games in May, the Atlanta native is batting .326 with two home runs, six doubles, six walks, 12 RBI and a .404 OBP. In his third career game in left field, Miller made an incredible running catch on the wall of the left-field bullpen to save multiple runs on Friday, May 20.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: INF CJ Alexander recorded his third career multi-homer game on Friday, May 13, at Chattanooga, matching an M-Braves record with six RBI. It was the first six-RBI game for a Mississippi hitter since Jaime Pedroza had six RBI at Huntsville on August 2, 2013. The Cape Coral, FL native, has all four of his home runs and 11 RBI in May.

Southern League Stories from May 21, 2022

