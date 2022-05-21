Harris II and Lugbauer Homer, M-Braves Hold Lead Late in 5-4 Win Over Shuckers

Harris II smacks second leadoff homer, Lugbauer hits ninth home run, Maese picks up league-leading seventh save BOX SCORE PEARL, MS - Michael Harris II smacked a leadoff homer to straightaway center, Drew Lugbauer homered to start a four-run second inning and the Mississippi Braves held on late in a 5-4 over the Biloxi Shuckers.

The M-Braves (17-21) lead the Shuckers (18-20) in the series 3-2, with a chance to win their second series of the season in the finale tomorrow.

After Biloxi scored two runs in the first frame, Harris II hammered a solo shot off the batter's eye to start the bottom of the first.

In the second, Lugbauer smashed a homer to the M-Braves bullpen in left field to tie the game at 2-2. The homer was Lugbauer's first since May 3 and his ninth of the season, tied for fifth in the Southern League. The first baseman is hitting .243 with nine home runs and 18 RBI.

CJ Alexander followed with a ground rule double. Riley Delgado knocked in Alexander with an RBI single to take a 3-2 lead, extending his hit streak to eight games. Delgado's .330 batting average sits at fourth in the Southern League.

Andrew Moritz's groundout scored another run, and Harris II brought in the fourth run of the inning by sending an opposite-field double to the corner in left field to extend the lead to 5-2.

RHP Tanner Gordon went five innings and gave up three runs with seven strikeouts in his fourth career Double-A start.

RHP Justin Maese picked up his league-leading seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning in the 5-4 win. He is 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season.

The final game of the home series is on Sunday at Trustmark Park. LHP Jared Shuster (2-3, 2.25) makes the start for Mississippi against LHP Nick Bennett (2-3, 5.03) for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 1:50 pm CT, with coverage starting at 2:05 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

