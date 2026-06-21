Saskatchewan at Calgary - Week 3

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







The Calgary Stampeders host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in week 3 action of the 2026 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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