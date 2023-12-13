Santa Webbly Is Coming to Town this Friday

Santa Webbly is coming to town! Come get your picture taken thisFriday, December 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 PMat the AquaSox front office (3802 Broadway) next to Funko Field.

Photos with Santa Webbly are FREE and he will be passing out gifts to all the good little baseball fans.

We are also accepting items for the Make-A-Wish Giving Tree program please see below for more information.

Bring your own camera and holiday smiles!

While you're at the office, take advantage of holiday sales in the Frog Shop.

During the month of December, we will be participating in the Make-A-Wish Giving Tree program. Help bring smiles to the faces of wish children and their siblings with your donations of toys and gift cards!Items that are in need the most are: Disney dolls, Barbie, Toy Story toys, Batman toys, puzzles, story books, crayons, and travel card games.

Please note that the AquaSox office will be closed Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26.

For updates on the 2024 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

For more information email us at ticketing@aquasox.com or call (425) 258-3673.

