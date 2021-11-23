Santa Hornsby & Holiday 10-Pack Highlight Small Business Saturday at ONEOK Field

Saturday, November 27th is Small Business Saturday and while you are out shopping local businesses in Tulsa, be sure and stop by the Drillers Official Team Store. From 10 am - 12 pm at ONEOK Field the Official Team Store will be open with specials including the limited-time Holiday 10-Pack and a Santa Hornsby appearance!

The Holiday 10-Pack is the perfect gift for any Drillers fan! For only $54 you receive 10 Field Reserved flexible ticket vouchers good for any 2022 Drillers regular season game. That's a $120 value for only $54! This offer can ONLY be purchased in-store.

Come get your picture taken with Santa Hornsby! The first 40 kids to visit will get a special present- their very own Santa Hornsby mini bobblehead. It's the perfect Christmas keepsake. Get here early before they are gone!

Shop brand-new Drillers gear including pre-ordering limited edition Christmas Noodlers T-shirts. These shirts will arrive prior to Christmas.

Holiday 10-Pack vouchers can be used in any quantity for any Drillers 2022 regular season game, based on availability.

