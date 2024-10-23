Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Returning Player Rights to Kevin Knox II and Aaron Wheeler in Three-Team Trade with Rip City Remix and Westchester Knicks

October 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have completed a three-team trade with the Rip City Remix and Westchester Knicks to acquire the returning player rights to Kevin Knox II and Aaron Wheeler, it was announced today.

As part of the trade, the Santa Cruz Warriors have agreed to trade the returning player rights to Donovan Williams to the Westchester Knicks. Additionally, the Warriors have traded the returning player rights to Hyunjung Lee and their second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League draft to the Rip City Remix.

Knox, a six-year NBA veteran, has appeared in 306 NBA games (77 starts) for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers. The 6'7" 25-year-old holds NBA career averages of 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. Last season with the Rip City Remix, Knox averaged 22.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 33.1 minutes per game through 11 games played (all starts). Knox was originally drafted by the New York Knicks with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one collegiate season at Kentucky.

Wheeler averaged 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 20.5 minutes per game through 40 games played (12 starts) in his one NBA G League season in 2022-23 with the Greensboro Swarm and Windy City Bulls. Wheeler had a four-year collegiate basketball career at Purdue (2018-21) and St. John's University (2021-22). In his one year at St. John's, the 6'9" forward had career-high averages of 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 22.0 minutes per game through 31 games (16 starts). Wheeler has also played internationally in Mexico, Slovakia, and France.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.