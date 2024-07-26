Sanford Wins Eighth-Straight While Vermont Loses for First Time in 10 Games

SANFORD, MAINE - Two unstoppable forces collided at Goodall Park as the Sanford Mainers clinched a playoff birth off the back of near-perfect pitching in a 7-1 victory over the Vermont Mountaineers.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 1 Sanford 7

Records: Sanford (23-17) | Vermont (27-9)

Location: Sanford, Maine | Goodall Park

Rapid Recap:

Sanford struck first with back-to-back innings with an RBI single to make it 2-0 through four innings of work. -

Mainers put up a crooked number in the fifth thanks to a 3-run bomb from Devan Bade to make it 6-0. -

Both teams traded a run in the eighth inning and the score stayed there at 7-1

Game Notes

WP: Thomas Ellison (2-0) | LP: Nick Falter (4-1) | Sv: -

Vermont was held to just two hits until the eighth inning. -

Vermont had a 10-game win streak snapped and Sanford extended their win streak to 8 -

Sanford scored the most runs in a game against Vermont this season. -

All of Vermont, Keene, and Sanford have clinched a playoff spot -

DM Jefferson continued his on-base streak -

Josiah Ragsdale was taken out late due to calf cramping

Up Next

Vermont returns home for a doubleheader on Saturday, July 27 against the Keene SwampBats. Game one is set for 4 p.m. and can be watched on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

