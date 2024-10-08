San Jose Churros Honored at MiLB Fall Business Meetings

October 8, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the San Jose Churros (San Jose Giants) were selected as the 2024 winner of MiLB's season-long event series, Copa de la Diversión™. The cornerstone of MiLB's Latina/o fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with U.S. Latinos nationwide.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive the Copa de la Diversión Award for the first-time in our organization's history", said Ben Taylor, San Jose Giants (Churros) General Manager. "Since 2017, it has been a privilege for our organization to represent and champion San Jose's Latin community through Minor League Baseball's Copa initiative and we couldn't be more excited to grow the brand in the future. Vamos Churros!"

This year's successes included an 11.4% increase in attendance at Excite Ballpark on Churros nights, while raising over $27,000 across the five rebranded games for local non-profits in the San Jose community. Activations were made possible and successful thanks to several Giants' partners that helped amplify Día de los Churros including IBEW-332 (Camilo Doval Churro Bobblehead + postgame fireworks), The Showroom at Rubenstein (Paint Your Own Churro Bobblehead + Postgame Fireworks) and of course Olimpos Churros, whose renowned Churros provide the best ballpark treat in the country.

"The evolution of the Churros brand and its place in the San Jose community is a huge point of emphasis for our organization and 2024 was no different," said Matt Alongi, San Jose Giants (Churros) Assistant General Manager. "This award is a testament to not only the hard work and creativity our staff brings to the planning process, but also the buy-in we see from our wonderful San Jose Giants partners and passionate Churros fan base. We can't wait to make 2025 even sweeter!"

The award, presented by Nationwide, was announced during Minor League Baseball's Fall Business Meetings Awards Reception in Charlotte earlier today. As a proud partner of Copa de la Diversión, Nationwide also provided the Churros/Giants with a $8,000 donation to further amplify initiatives in the San Jose community.

