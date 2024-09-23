San Diego Wave FC Announce Programming Details for Latino Heritage Night on Saturday, September 28

San Diego Wave FC today announced programming details for their home match against the Portland Thorns as the club celebrates Latino Heritage Night, presented by McDonald's, on Saturday, Sept. 28 (7:00 p.m. PT; ion). The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a captain's armband that has the Club's logo and surrounded by papel picado.

El Remate de Noche Latina

Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party at Snapdragon Stadium on the east lawn, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open at 5:30 p.m. PT for Saturday's match between the Wave and Thorns. The first 2,000 guests arriving to El Remate de Nocha Latina will receive a free María Sánchez poster. Fans can enjoy food trucks, sign making, face painting, Mariachi Internacional San Diego, Ballet folklórico group, and San Diego Lowrider Club.

The María Sánchez posters were designed by Sonny James Martinez (@sonnyjames_creative).

In addition, El Remate de Nocha Latina will have local nonprofit organizations with Casa Familiar and The Chicano Federation for fans to learn more about community efforts across San Diego. Fans can purchase a Poncho Pack, that includes a limited-edition poncho and ticket to the match for just $35, with $5 of every purchase going directly back to Wave community partner, The Chicano Federation.

Activaciones Antes del Juego

The first 10,000 fans inside the gates will receive a Latin-inspired custom captain's armband that shows the club's logo and is surrounded by the colorful flair of vibrant papel picado. Throughout the match, fans will be treated to a Latin music in-stadium playlist throughout the night.

Lauren Hall, a top-32 contestant on The Voice (2019), will sing the national anthem. A former Division 1 soccer player at Ball State University, Hall was a defender for the Honduran National Team. Mariachi Internacional San Diego, who will perform the Himno Nacional Mexicano, is a dynamic and vibrant ensemble of young, dedicated musicians, steeped in the rich cultural heritage of both San Diego and Tijuana.

The Wavemaker for the match will be led by Marcela Valladoid, host of the Food Network series Mexican Made Easy. Born in San Diego, Valladolid became a world-renowned chef in Tijuana, and followed with her first cooking show Relatos con Sabor on Discovery en Español. She is now a best-selling author, writing books such as Cocinadno on Cook Street and Fiestas: Tidbits, Margaritas & More.

A limited number of tickets for the Wave vs Thorns match on Saturday are still available for purchase.

